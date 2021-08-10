The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced on Monday an independent review of HRC President Alphonso David over his mentions in a sexual misconduct report on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the report last week. In it, she concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women employees. Cuomo has denied the charges and refused calls to resign.

David has also refused calls to step down over his mentions in the report.

The report has already claimed one LGBT casualty. According to the AP, lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who successfully argued before the Supreme Court against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), stepped down from the board of “Time's Up.”

Kaplan and David are described in the report as aiding Cuomo by working to discredit his victims. Kaplan reviewed an op-ed that was never published.

David worked in New York state government for 12 years and was appointed by Cuomo to serve as Counsel to the Governor.

In her report, James discusses David's role in providing personnel files on a former Cuomo advisor, Lindsey Boylan. The files were leaked to the press in an attempt to discredit her. David also helped draft a letter that questioned Boylan's motivations for coming forward. The letter was never published.

David has said that he was “legally obligated” to provide the files on Boylan and “was not involved” in their release. He also has said that he refused to sign the letter questioning Boylan's motives and “never agreed to circulate it.”

The internal review will be conducted by Sidney Austin LLP.

In an email given to the Washington Blade, David said that he “fully endorses” the review and reiterated that he has called for Cuomo to resign over the allegations.

HRC last week renewed David's contract for another five years.