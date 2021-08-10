Out LGBTQ athletes won dozens of medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

According to LGBT blog Outsports, at least 182 out athletes from about 30 nations participated in the Tokyo Games.

The number of out athletes in Tokyo is more than three times the number who competed in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Dubbed “Team LGBTQ” by Outsports, the out athletes won 32 team and individual medals, including 11 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze. The athletes would rank 11th if they competed as their own country.

“The presence and performance of these out athletes has been a huge story at these Games," Outsports founder Cyd Zeigler said in an email. "30% of all the out LGBTQ Olympians in Tokyo won a medal, which means they didn’t just show up, they also performed at a very high level.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.