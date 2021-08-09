Out comedian Billy Eichner will star in
an upcoming Amazon comedy film about a gay male couple getting
divorced.
According to Deadline,
Ex-Husbands is an original story developed by Eichner and Paul
Rudnick (Jeffrey, In&Out), who wrote the
screenplay. It will be produced by Eichner and Berlanti/Schechter
Films.
The film centers on Daniel and Connor,
the first gay couple to marry in NYC when it became legal in 2015,
turning them into LGBT celebrities. The men now are getting an epic
divorce that will eclipse their over-the-top wedding.
“The concept of a big, gay divorce
comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot
think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg
[Berlanti] and Sarah [Schechter], and a true icon whose work I have
craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show
business, the brilliant Paul Rudnick who really paved the way for me
and many others,” Eichner said. “And we now have the perfect
partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this
project. This is a dream team. Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!!!”
“It's the gay 'WAR OF THE ROSES'
you've been waiting for,” Eichner said on Twitter.
Eichner, who is best known for his
Billy on the Street series, will begin shooting Bros
for Universal Pictures in September. The film makes Eichner the first
openly gay man to write, star in, and produce a comedy for a major
Hollywood studio.
