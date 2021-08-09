Out comedian Billy Eichner will star in an upcoming Amazon comedy film about a gay male couple getting divorced.

According to Deadline, Ex-Husbands is an original story developed by Eichner and Paul Rudnick (Jeffrey, In&Out), who wrote the screenplay. It will be produced by Eichner and Berlanti/Schechter Films.

The film centers on Daniel and Connor, the first gay couple to marry in NYC when it became legal in 2015, turning them into LGBT celebrities. The men now are getting an epic divorce that will eclipse their over-the-top wedding.

“The concept of a big, gay divorce comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg [Berlanti] and Sarah [Schechter], and a true icon whose work I have craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show business, the brilliant Paul Rudnick who really paved the way for me and many others,” Eichner said. “And we now have the perfect partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this project. This is a dream team. Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!!!”

“It's the gay 'WAR OF THE ROSES' you've been waiting for,” Eichner said on Twitter.

Eichner, who is best known for his Billy on the Street series, will begin shooting Bros for Universal Pictures in September. The film makes Eichner the first openly gay man to write, star in, and produce a comedy for a major Hollywood studio.

