Out boxer Nesthy Petecio, who represents the Philippines, dedicated the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Summer Olympics to the LGBTQ community.

Petecio won a silver medal in the inaugural women's featherweight boxing competition on Thursday (August 4). Sena Irie of Japan came in first.

ESPN quoted Petecio, 29, as saying, “This win is for the LGBTQ community. Let's go, fight!”

"I was worried because I thought about getting bashed or something like that,” she later explained. “That's why my statements were kind of limited. I didn't want to step on anybody's toes. But I am very proud to be part of the LGBTQ community. I'm not going to deny that.”

"Whatever gender we may identify ourselves as, as long as we have a dream, we have to keep fighting and set aside those who try to doubt us or pull us down,” she added.

Petecio is planning to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.