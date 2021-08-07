Neil Patrick Harris To Play Single Gay Man In Darren Star's 'Uncoupled'

Out actor Neil Patrick Harris will play a single gay man in Darren Star's upcoming Netflix comedy Uncoupled.

The series was created by Darren Star (Younger, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family).

According to Deadline, Harris will also executive produce the series.

The show follows Michael (played by Harris), “who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

The series marks Harris' return to comedy series television since playing a womanizer in CBS' How I Met Your Mother, which ended in 2014, and his return to Netflix. Harris played Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also appears in two upcoming films: The Matrix 4 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Harris, 48, is raising two children with his husband David Burtka.