Rapper DaBaby has offered a third apology over his recent comments about gay men and HIV.

At a concert in Miami last weekend, DaBaby told the crowd: “If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two, twee weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

“Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he also said.

Sir Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa were among the celebrities who criticized DaBaby's comments.

On Sunday, organizers of Chicago's Lollapalooza Music Festival dropped DaBaby from its lineup. The 29-year-old rapper is also no longer scheduled to perform at Manchester's Parklife Festival and the Governor's Ball in New York, both of which take place in September. Fashion brand BoohooMAN also said it was reviewing its relationship with DaBaby and condemned his remarks.

DaBaby's attempts to make amends have fallen flat. In one apology, he told the LGBT community that “Y'all business is y'all business.” In a rainbow message at the end of his latest video, DaBaby said: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

In his latest apology posted on Instagram, DaBaby called his comments “misinformed.”

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby wrote.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” he said.