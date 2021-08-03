Tan and Rob France have welcomed their
first baby, son Ismail, via surrogate.
Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion
guy, announced his son's arrival on Instagram, saying Ismail was born
prematurely on July 10 and has spent three weeks in the hospital.
“He came 7 weeks early, so he's been
in the NICU for the past 3 weeks,” Tan captioned a photo of himself
and Rob with Ismail. “But, today, we finally got to bring him
home.”
“We love him so, so much. Like, fully
obsessed.”
“Our surrogate is doing so great,
post labor, and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in
our lives,” he said.
The couple announced they were about to
become dads in April.
Tan France told NPR's Terry Gross in
2019 that he hoped to have six children and become a stay-at-home
dad.
“I've wanted children since I was 19,
20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have
desperately tried to have children,” he said, adding that surrogacy
costs “a heck of a lot.”
Tan and Rob France married twice, first
in London and then again in New York City.