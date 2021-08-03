Tan and Rob France have welcomed their first baby, son Ismail, via surrogate.

Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy, announced his son's arrival on Instagram, saying Ismail was born prematurely on July 10 and has spent three weeks in the hospital.

“He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks,” Tan captioned a photo of himself and Rob with Ismail. “But, today, we finally got to bring him home.”

“We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

“Our surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives,” he said.

The couple announced they were about to become dads in April.

Tan France told NPR's Terry Gross in 2019 that he hoped to have six children and become a stay-at-home dad.

“I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children,” he said, adding that surrogacy costs “a heck of a lot.”

Tan and Rob France married twice, first in London and then again in New York City.