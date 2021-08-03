Italian archer Lucilla Boari came out as lesbian after winning a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Boari's win makes her the first Italian woman to win an archery medal.

During a Facebook livestream after her win, Boari, 24, received a congratulatory message from Sanne de Laat, a Dutch archer.

“That's Sanne, my girlfriend,” Boari said.

According to World Archery, Boari placed fourth in the team event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“I made history today. It's like carpe diem,” she is quoted as saying by World Archery. “I have been dreaming about this moment quite a lot, if I can be honest, and that dream just came true. I'm the happiest girl right now.”

“There is a lot in my head right now, and I feel so relieved and happy, and I cannot believe it,” Boari said. “I was pretty nervous for the bronze because in Rio my team finished fourth, and I was like, ‘not again, not this time again’. So everything was so amazing, and I’m really proud of what I did.”

“It's a bronze, but for me it means gold,” she said. “It's heavy, but it's nice. I couldn't wait to feel it in my hands.”

Boari is the second athlete to come out after medaling in Tokyo. Katarzyna Zillmann, a Polish rower, thanked her girlfriend after she won a silver medal in the quadruple sculls.