The organizers of Chicago's Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday dropped rapper DaBaby from its lineup over his recent comments about gay men and HIV.

At a concert in Miami last weekend, DaBaby told the crowd: “If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two, twee weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

“Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he also said.

Organizers announced on Sunday morning that Young Thug would take DaBaby's place on the stage.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”

Sir Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa were among the celebrities who criticized DaBaby's comments.

"We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” John, who is gay and runs the Elton John AIDS Foundation, wrote. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic."

"HIV has affected over 70 million people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people in our communities,” he added.

In an Instagram post, Madonna called DaBaby's remarks “hateful” and misinformed.

“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear,” she wrote. “All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious belief. AMEN.”