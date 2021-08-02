The organizers of Chicago's
Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday dropped rapper DaBaby from its
lineup over his recent comments about gay men and HIV.
At a concert in Miami last weekend,
DaBaby told the crowd: “If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS,
any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die
in two, twee weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”
“Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in
the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he also said.
Organizers announced on Sunday morning
that Young Thug would take DaBaby's place on the stage.
“Lollapalooza was founded on
diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby
will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will
now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo
will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”
Sir Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa
were among the celebrities who criticized DaBaby's comments.
"We've been shocked to read about
the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent
DaBaby show,” John, who is gay and runs the Elton John AIDS
Foundation, wrote. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the
opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic."
"HIV has affected over 70 million
people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people
in our communities,” he added.
In an Instagram post, Madonna called
DaBaby's remarks “hateful” and misinformed.
“People like you are the reason we
are still living in a world divided by fear,” she wrote. “All
Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of
race, gender, sexual preference or religious belief. AMEN.”