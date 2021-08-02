Hulu has renewed gay teen drama Love, Victor for a third season.

The news comes roughly six weeks after the rom-com series returned for its second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Love, Victor “has maintained a strong audience reaction.”

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation.

In season two, Victor is out of the closet as he enters his junior year at Creekwood High. Another storyline is Victor's family struggling with his coming out.

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.