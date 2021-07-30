In a new cover interview, actress Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her youngest child is transgender.

“[I have] watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” Curtis told the American Association of Retired Persons' (AARP) magazine.

Curtis has been married 36 years to Christopher Guest, who is best known for his mockumentary films This is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots.

Ruby is 25 and works as a computer gaming editor. The couple's other daughter, Annie, is 34 and works as a dance instructor.

Curtis said that she will officiate at Ruby's wedding next year.

Curtis, who is best known for starring in such films as Halloween, A Fish Called Wanda, and Freaky Friday, celebrated her AARP cover, writing on Instagram: “LIFE IS SWEET! It takes a village to make a cover!”