In a new cover interview, actress Jamie
Lee Curtis revealed that her youngest child is transgender.
“[I have] watched in wonder and pride
as our son became our daughter Ruby,” Curtis told the American
Association of Retired Persons' (AARP) magazine.
Curtis has been married 36 years to
Christopher Guest, who is best known for his mockumentary films This
is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A
Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots.
Ruby is 25 and works as a computer
gaming editor. The couple's other daughter, Annie, is 34 and works as
a dance instructor.
Curtis said that she will officiate at
Ruby's wedding next year.
Curtis, who is best known for starring
in such films as Halloween, A Fish Called Wanda, and
Freaky Friday, celebrated her AARP cover, writing on
Instagram: “LIFE IS SWEET! It takes a village to make a cover!”