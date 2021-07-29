Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa are among the celebrities criticizing rapper DaBaby's recent comments about gay men and HIV.

At a concert in Miami on Sunday, DaBaby told the crowd: “If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two, twee weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

“Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he also said.

John, who is raising two children with husband David Furnish and started the Elton John AIDS Foundation, responded on Twitter.

"We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show,” John wrote. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic."

"HIV has affected over 70 million people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

"In America, a gay black man has a 50% lifetime chance of contracting HIV. Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability. We need to break down the myths and judgments and not fuel these.”

"You can live a long and healthy life with HIV. Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body so you can’t pass it onto other people.”

"Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together,” he said.

Singer Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the track “Levitating,” criticized DaBaby's comments on Instagram.

“I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with,” she wrote.

“I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS,” she said.

In a Twitter post, DaBaby apologized: [W]hat I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions of offending anybody. So my apologies.” He added, “But to the LGBT community … y'all business is y'all business.”