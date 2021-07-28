RuPaul Charles will return to Netflix in the adult animated comedy Chicago Party Aunt.

RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, starred as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who helps a lost girl find her family in Netflix's AJ and the Queen. The comedy was canceled after one season.

According to Deadline, Chicago Party Aunt stars out actor Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon) as Daniel, who is gay and loves his Aunt Diane (played by Lauren Ash), an over-the-hill party animal living in Chicago.

“Her complete lack of adulting is perfectly balanced by her heart of gold and desire to help others,” Deadline wrote of Aunt Diane.

Daniel shocks his family when he decides to take a “gap year” from college to live with his beloved aunt.

RuPaul voices Gideon, who is described as “a fish out of water in Chicago but with an attitude.”

Rounding out the cast are Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Joh Barinholtz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, and Chris Witaske, who created the series based on his Twitter account Chicago Party Aunt (@ChiPartyAunt).

Netflix will begin streaming the first eight of sixteen episodes on Friday, September 17.