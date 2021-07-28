RuPaul Charles will return to Netflix
in the adult animated comedy Chicago Party Aunt.
RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, starred as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who helps a
lost girl find her family in Netflix's AJ and the Queen. The
comedy was canceled after one season.
According to Deadline, Chicago
Party Aunt stars out actor Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon)
as Daniel, who is gay and loves his Aunt Diane (played by Lauren
Ash), an over-the-hill party animal living in Chicago.
“Her complete lack of adulting is
perfectly balanced by her heart of gold and desire to help others,”
Deadline wrote of Aunt Diane.
Daniel shocks his family when he
decides to take a “gap year” from college to live with his
beloved aunt.
RuPaul voices Gideon, who is described
as “a fish out of water in Chicago but with an attitude.”
Rounding out the cast are Jill Talley,
Ike Barinholtz, Joh Barinholtz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, and
Chris Witaske, who created the series based on his Twitter account
Chicago Party Aunt (@ChiPartyAunt).
Netflix will begin streaming the first
eight of sixteen episodes on Friday, September 17.