Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a referendum on a controversial anti-LGBT law that recently took effect.

The law prohibits the discussion of LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors. It is being compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.

European leaders have called for sanctions against Hungary over the law.

Calling the ban a “child protection law,” Orban criticized the EU for its opposition to the law.

“In the past weeks, Brussels has clearly attacked Hungary over its child protection law,” he wrote on Facebook. “Hungarian laws do not permit sexual propaganda in kindergartens, schools, on television and in advertisements.”

According to Aljazeera, Orban has not set a date for the referendum.

The BBC reported on Saturday that Budapest's annual Pride march was attended by thousands of people. Revelers waved rainbow flags in protest of the law.

“In the past two years, we've had a government attack against the LGBTQI community, a lot of hate speech and also adoption of restrictive legislation when it comes to transgender rights, adoption, and most recently, a Russian-style propaganda law,” Tamás Dombos, board member of Háttér Society, an LGBT rights group, told the BBC.