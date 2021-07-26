Demi Lovato, Mj Rodriguez, and Jamie
Clayton are among the LGBT celebrities celebrating Tommy Dorfman's
recent coming out.
Dorfman, 29, who is best known for
playing Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why,
came out as non-binary in 2017. Last week, she said that she
identifies as a woman.
“Thrilled to
reintroduce myself as the woman I am today,” Dorfman said in an
Instagram post. “My pronouns are she/her.”
(Related:
13
Reasons Why
star Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender.)
Lovato,
who
recently came out as non-binary, wrote on social media: “I
don't know you but I'm proud of you.”
Jamie
Clayton, who appears in Netflix's Sense8
and Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q
and is transgender, wrote “Stunner” on a photo of Dorfman that
she shared on social media.
Mj
Rodriguez, who recently made history as the first transgender woman
to be nominated for an acting Emmy in a leading category for her work
on FX's Pose, also
celebrated Dorfman on social media.
“Speechless,”
Dorfman said on her Instagram Story in response. “I love you all.
Thank you so much.”