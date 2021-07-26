Demi Lovato, Mj Rodriguez, and Jamie Clayton are among the LGBT celebrities celebrating Tommy Dorfman's recent coming out.

Dorfman, 29, who is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, came out as non-binary in 2017. Last week, she said that she identifies as a woman.

“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today,” Dorfman said in an Instagram post. “My pronouns are she/her.”

(Related: 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender.)

Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, wrote on social media: “I don't know you but I'm proud of you.”

Jamie Clayton, who appears in Netflix's Sense8 and Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q and is transgender, wrote “Stunner” on a photo of Dorfman that she shared on social media.

Mj Rodriguez, who recently made history as the first transgender woman to be nominated for an acting Emmy in a leading category for her work on FX's Pose, also celebrated Dorfman on social media.

“Speechless,” Dorfman said on her Instagram Story in response. “I love you all. Thank you so much.”