A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams.

House Bill 3293 bans participation at the elementary, high school, and college levels.

The plaintiff in the case is 11-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Lambda Legal, and the ACLU of West Virginia filed the lawsuit on behalf of Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to try out for her school's girls cross-country team.

Lawyers argued that the law, which took effect on July 1, violates the U.S. Constitution and Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

“While this case is pending, Defendants are enjoined from enforcing Section 18-2-25d against B.P.J.,” Judge Joseph R. Goodwin Wrote. “She will be permitted to sign up for and participate in school athletics in the same way as her girl classmates.”

In a statement, Pepper-Jackson said that she was excited to try out for her school team.

“I am excited to know that I will be able to try out for the girls cross-country team and follow in the running shoes of my family,” she said. “It hurt that the State of West Virginia would try to block me from pursuing my dreams. I just want to play.”

Cross-country team practices at Bridgeport Middle School where Pepper-Jackson will be attending begin this month. Pepper-Jackson was informed she would not be allowed to try out because of the law in May.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, signed the bill into law in April. A federal court last year blocked a similar law in Idaho.