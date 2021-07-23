Actor Tommy Dorfman has come out as transgender.

Dorfman, 29, is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

In a new interview with TIME, Dorfman, who came out as non-binary in 2017, said that she identifies as a woman.

“For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman,” Dorfman said.

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically.”

“Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” she said.

Dorfman said that she worried her transition would mean the end of her acting career.

“But I'm no longer interested in playing 'male' characters – except for maybe in a 'Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan' way,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to say, 'No, this is just who I fucking am.'”

Dorfman said that she and her husband Peter Zurkuhlen have 'redefined' their relationship to one of friendship.

“It’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," Dorfman explained.

"I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends.

"Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying,” she added.