In a new interview with The Observer, British Olympic diver Tom Daley talked about his marriage with American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black.

Daley, who came out as bisexual in a 2013 YouTube video, and Black married in 2017 after a brief courtship. The couple has one son, Robert Ray.

Daley, who is currently in Tokyo training for the Summer Olympic Games, said that he learned early on in his relationship not to care what other people think.

“One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think,” Daley said.

“That's been useful since I've been with my husband. I'm 27. He is 47.”

“People have their opinions, but we don't notice the age gap. When you fall in love, you fall in love,” he said.

Daley added that he's wanted to be a dad since he was a teen.

“I've always wanted kids,” he said. “Even when I was twelve I was excited about being a parent. Robbie is three now. Becoming a parent helps you realize what actually matters.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin Friday.