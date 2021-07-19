California gubernatorial candidate
Caitlyn Jenner has said that she would back former President Donald
Trump in 2024 if he decides to run again for president.
Trump has said that he's made a
decision about another White House run but isn't ready to discuss it
publicly.
Jenner, a reality star and Olympian, is
running as a Republican to unseat Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in
a special recall election. If elected, she would become the nation's
first openly transgender governor.
During an appearance on Fox
News' Justice with Judge Jeanine, host Jeanine Pirro
asked Jenner about her support for Trump.
“If I was governor of the state of
California … obviously, I would support him,” Jenner answered.
“What if you weren't governor? Would
you still support him?” Pirro asked.
“Yes. I would still support him,”
Jenner answered. “I do not like what's happening in this country
right now.”
Jenner has previously said that Trump
“disappointed” her on transgender rights.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner said
that being a transgender woman was an “advantage” in the
gubernatorial race because she was “at peace” in her heart.