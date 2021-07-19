California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has said that she would back former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he decides to run again for president.

Trump has said that he's made a decision about another White House run but isn't ready to discuss it publicly.

Jenner, a reality star and Olympian, is running as a Republican to unseat Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in a special recall election. If elected, she would become the nation's first openly transgender governor.

During an appearance on Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine, host Jeanine Pirro asked Jenner about her support for Trump.

“If I was governor of the state of California … obviously, I would support him,” Jenner answered.

“What if you weren't governor? Would you still support him?” Pirro asked.

“Yes. I would still support him,” Jenner answered. “I do not like what's happening in this country right now.”

Jenner has previously said that Trump “disappointed” her on transgender rights.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner said that being a transgender woman was an “advantage” in the gubernatorial race because she was “at peace” in her heart.