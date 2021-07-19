Israel's High Court of Justice has ruled against the nation's ban on surrogacy for same-sex couples.

The court ruled on July 11 that denying a surrogate to gay and lesbian couples is unlawful and the ban must be withdrawn.

Plaintiffs in the case, Etai Pinkas and Yoav Arad, played a prominent role in winning marriage rights for gay couples in Israel. They are currently raising three children born via surrogacy outside Israel. The couple won their case in February – roughly ten years after they filed their challenge – and the court ordered the Israeli government to create a new law. Israel's new coalition government was unable to secure an agreement and asked the court to rule.

The court ordered that the ban should end within six months, Haaretz reported.

Nitzan Horowitz, Israel's health minister and the nation's first openly gay person to hold the post, applauded the decision.

“Finally, equality!” he said in a tweet.

Orthodox leaders panned the decision. Aryeh Deri, head of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, called the ruling “a grave blow to the state's Jewish identity.”