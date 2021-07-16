Former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor, has promised to repeal LGBT-inclusive curriculum in primary and secondary public schools.

Ciattarelli made the campaign promise last month at a stop at the Tactical Training Center gun store in Flemington.

“I feel lucky, [our kids are] about 20 years old and I don’t have to deal with what you’re dealing with right now,” Ciattarelli told the crowd. “When I’m governor you won’t have to deal with it, but we don’t teach gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergartens. In the sixth grade we don’t teach sodomy. And we’re going to push back on the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far.”

At the same stop, Ciattarelli, who is running to unseat first-term Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, also complained about a bank's outreach to the LGBT community.

“I'm sitting there saying, 'The more special we respond to each interest, the more you remind us how different we are from each other.' No?” he rhetorically asked.

In 2019, New Jersey became the second state after California to require schools to include LGBT figures and the history of the LGBT rights movement in its curriculum. Individual school districts are allowed to implement the requirement as they see fit.

Ciattarelli is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. In December, he spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally where he embraced Trump's lies of election fraud.