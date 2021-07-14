Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, and Randy Rainbow are among the out actors to receive Emmy Awards nods as nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter received acting nominations for their roles on the FX drama Pose, which was also nominated in the best drama category.

Rodriguez's nomination makes her the first transgender actor to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy.

This is Porter's third nomination for his portrayal of Pray Tell on the now-ended show. He won an Emmy for the role in 2019.

“Pose has taught me to dream the impossible,” Porter said in an Instagram post. “What Pose is, is something that was an impossibility until we came along.”

Randy Rainbow's The Randy Rainbow Show was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category.

“I'm honored to be the most famous nominee in this category after Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and James Corden,” Rainbow responded on Instagram, listing all the other nominees in the category except Roku Channel's Reno 911!

Netflix's Queer Eye received six Emmy Award nominations, including best reality program.

“Can you belieeeeveeee?” the official Queer Eye Instagram account asked. “6 Emmy nominations! Thank you to the @televisionacad for this honor.”

Out actor Dan Levy, who won three Emmys for Schitt's Creek last year, earned an Emmy nomination for hosting Saturday Night Live.