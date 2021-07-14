Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dan Levy,
and Randy Rainbow are among the out actors to receive Emmy Awards
nods as nominations were announced on Tuesday.
Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter received
acting nominations for their roles on the FX drama Pose, which
was also nominated in the best drama category.
Rodriguez's nomination makes her the
first transgender actor to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy.
This is Porter's third nomination for
his portrayal of Pray Tell on the now-ended show. He won an Emmy for
the role in 2019.
“Pose has taught me to dream
the impossible,” Porter said in an Instagram post. “What Pose
is, is something that was an impossibility until we came along.”
Randy Rainbow's The Randy Rainbow
Show was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or
Variety Series category.
“I'm honored to be the most famous
nominee in this category after Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and
James Corden,” Rainbow responded on Instagram, listing all the
other nominees in the category except Roku Channel's Reno 911!
Netflix's Queer Eye received six
Emmy Award nominations, including best reality program.
“Can you belieeeeveeee?” the
official Queer Eye Instagram account asked. “6 Emmy
nominations! Thank you to the @televisionacad for this honor.”
Out actor Dan Levy, who won three Emmys
for Schitt's Creek last year, earned an Emmy nomination for
hosting Saturday Night Live.