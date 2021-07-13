In a recent fundraising letter, the
political arm of the Family Research Council (FRC) calls for pushing
a legislative attack against transgender youth as part of a strategy
to win back Congress in 2022.
FRC President Tony Perkins is a vocal
supporter of former President Donald Trump and the group is
influential in the Republican Party.
In his letter to supporters, Perkins
touted a federal bill that seeks to prohibit transgender youth from
receiving transition-related medical care. The “Save Adolescents
from Experimentation” (SAFE) Act is similar to state laws
introduced this legislative session by Republican lawmakers.
“So our strategy is to raise up a
powerful nationwide movement of Americans demanding Congress outlaw
transgender procedures for minor children by passing the SAFE Act,
and get every political candidate on record as either FOR or AGAINST
it,” Perkins wrote. “Our goal: Make the SAFE Act THE 'wedge
issue' of the 2022 midterm elections!”
While conceding that the bill has
little chance of passing in the current Democrat-controlled Congress,
Perkins claims that making it an issue could lead to “historic
gains for pro-family conservatives, retake Congress, and block the
radical Biden agenda.”
In his letter, Perkins claims that
gender transition “is an experiment, not medical care” that
thousands of vulnerable children “fall prey to … every year,
consent to have their bodies mutilated by pseudo-scientists, and are
left with no recourse when they finally come to regret being deceived
and disfigured for life.”
Right
Wing Watch's Peter Montgomery points out that “treatment of
trans youth begins with therapy and counseling” and “children who
have not yet reached puberty generally are not treated with medical
interventions but may be provided with emotional support to
transition socially.”
Transgender youth are at higher risk of
attempting to commit suicide. According to a 2018 study by the
American Academy of Pediatrics, more than half of transgender male
teens reported attempting suicide in their lifetime; the rate was
nearly 30 percent among transgender female teens. A
study published last year by the Trevor Project found that
gender-affirming care for transgender youth reduced suicide attempts.
While FRC remains a vocal opponent of
same-sex marriage, it has in recent years shifted its focus to
transgender issues.