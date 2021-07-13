Netflix on Monday released a trailer for Pray Away.

The documentary about the ex-gay movement is executive produced by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) and Jason Blum (The Normal Heart, Get Out) and directed by Kristine Stolakis (Where We Stand).

“Pray Away is a powerful exposé on gay conversion programs, revealing the damage inflicted by shame and repression through intimate testimonies from current members and former leaders of the pray the gay away movement,” the film's synopsis reads.

At the center of this movement is Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion therapy organization in the world. Several of the group's founders eventually revealed that their same-sex attractions never went away.

Pray Away, which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, premieres on August 3 on Netflix.