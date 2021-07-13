Netflix on Monday released a trailer
for Pray Away.
The documentary about the ex-gay
movement is executive produced by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) and
Jason Blum (The Normal Heart, Get Out) and directed by
Kristine Stolakis (Where We Stand).
“Pray Away is a powerful
exposé on gay conversion programs, revealing the damage inflicted by
shame and repression through intimate testimonies from current
members and former leaders of the pray the gay away movement,” the
film's synopsis reads.
At the center of this movement is
Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion
therapy organization in the world. Several of the group's founders
eventually revealed that their same-sex attractions never went away.
Pray Away, which premiered at
the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, premieres on August 3 on Netflix.