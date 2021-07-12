A federal judge on Friday blocked a new, first-of-its-kind law in Tennessee that requires businesses to post a warning sign if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, signed the bill into law in May.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger said that the law compels business owners “to say something that they do not wish to say, in furtherance of a message they do not agree with.”

The law mandates a sign that reads: “NOTICE: This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”

Plaintiffs in the case are a group of business owners in Nashville and Chattanooga who object to the sign's message. They argued that the law violates the First Amendment.

Plaintiffs were represented by the ACLU of Tennessee.

“Forcing businesses to display a stigmatizing message for political expedience is unconstitutional,” said Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director. “Furthermore, by targeting the transgender community, these government-mandated signs marginalize and endanger transgender individuals. Tennessee should be embracing and protecting all Tennesseans, not passing unconstitutional discriminatory laws.”

Kye Sayers, owner of Sanctuary, a performing arts and community center in Chattanooga and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said that the signs “would have damaged our businesses and the environment we have tried to create for our community, customers, and staff.”