Protesters in Hungary flew a giant rainbow heart balloon in front of the nation's parliament building to protest the recent enactment of an anti-LGBT law.

The law prohibits the discussion of LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors. It is being compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.

The protest was organized by the Hatter Society, an LGBT rights group, and Amnesty Hungary.

“We think that the only path we can pursue is civil disobedience, and we will not change anything about our activities,” a Hatter Society spokesperson told the AP.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has defended the law, saying it is necessary to protect children, and vowed to resist pressure from the EU to withdraw it.

“The European Parliament and the European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and organizations into the kindergartens and schools,” Orban said on Facebook. “Hungary does not want that.”

“Here Brussels bureaucrats have no business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children,” he added.

The European Parliament has passed a non-binding resolution condemning the law. The resolution also calls on EU countries and the European Commission to stop the law.

“LGBTIQ rights are human rights,” the resolution states.

The resolution calls for the launch of a legal procedure that would cut funding for member countries that violate the bloc's laws.