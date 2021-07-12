Protesters in Hungary flew a giant
rainbow heart balloon in front of the nation's parliament building to
protest the recent enactment of an anti-LGBT law.
The law prohibits the discussion of
LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors.
It is being compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay
propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.
(Related: Hungary
Bans LGBT content in schools.)
The protest was organized by the Hatter
Society, an LGBT rights group, and Amnesty Hungary.
“We think that the only path we can
pursue is civil disobedience, and we will not change anything about
our activities,” a Hatter Society spokesperson told
the AP.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has
defended the law, saying it is necessary to protect children, and
vowed to resist pressure from the EU to withdraw it.
“The European Parliament and the
European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and
organizations into the kindergartens and schools,” Orban said on
Facebook. “Hungary does not want that.”
“Here Brussels bureaucrats have no
business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ
activists among our children,” he
added.
The European Parliament has passed a
non-binding resolution condemning the law. The resolution also calls
on EU countries and the European Commission to stop the law.
“LGBTIQ rights are human rights,”
the resolution states.
The resolution calls for the launch of
a legal procedure that would cut funding for member countries that
violate the bloc's laws.