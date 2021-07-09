California has banned state-funded travel to five additional states that passed anti-LGBT laws that are “directly targeting transgender youth.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the addition of Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia to the state's official travel list.

In 2016, California approved a law that prohibits state-funded travel to states with anti-LGBT laws.

“California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” Bonta said at a press conference in San Francisco.

Also on the list are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Bonta said that laws that prohibit transgender youth from participating in team sports or from using the bathrooms of their choice are “not consistent with our values.”

After Texas was added to California's travel list in 2017, the state asked the Supreme Court to block California's law but the high court in April, 2021 refused to hear the case.