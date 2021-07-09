Hungary said Thursday that it would not
give in to pressure to withdraw a law that bans LGBT content in
schools.
According to Reuters, Prime Minister
Viktor Orban vowed to resist increasing pressure from the EU over the
law, which took effect on Thursday.
“The European Parliament and the
European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and
organizations into the kindergartens and schools,” Orban said on
Facebook. “Hungary does not want that.”
“Here Brussels bureaucrats have no
business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ
activists among our children,” he
added.
The law prohibits the discussion of
LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors.
It is being compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay
propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.
(Related: Hungary
Bans LGBT content in schools.)
The European Parliament on Thursday
passed a non-binding resolution condemning the law. The resolution
also calls on EU countries and the European Commission to stop the
law.
“LGBTIQ rights are human rights,”
the resolution states.
The resolution calls for the launch of
a legal procedure that would cut funding for member countries who
violate the bloc's laws.
Orban has previously defended the law,
saying it is about the rights of children and parents.