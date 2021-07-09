Hungary said Thursday that it would not give in to pressure to withdraw a law that bans LGBT content in schools.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to resist increasing pressure from the EU over the law, which took effect on Thursday.

“The European Parliament and the European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and organizations into the kindergartens and schools,” Orban said on Facebook. “Hungary does not want that.”

“Here Brussels bureaucrats have no business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children,” he added.

The law prohibits the discussion of LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors. It is being compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.

(Related: Hungary Bans LGBT content in schools.)

The European Parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution condemning the law. The resolution also calls on EU countries and the European Commission to stop the law.

“LGBTIQ rights are human rights,” the resolution states.

The resolution calls for the launch of a legal procedure that would cut funding for member countries who violate the bloc's laws.

Orban has previously defended the law, saying it is about the rights of children and parents.