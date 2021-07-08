Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion
guy, has said that he received “really horrible” messages
following the news that he and husband Rob are expecting their first
child via surrogate.
The couple announced the happy news in
April.
During a recent appearance on Moms
Like Us, France, 38, discussed the response he received.
“I posted the announcement, and we
were inundated with beautiful, beautiful messages,” he
said. “But 5 percent, maybe 3 percent, were really horrible.
And it was, basically like, ‘This is terrible you’re doing this.
Babies should only be conceived naturally.’”
France said that he was “shocked”
by the negative comments and wished people “understood the process
better.”
“I think that there's a really
archaic idea of what surrogacy and IVF is,” he said. “These
children, these babies are real babies. The amount of times I hear
that they're artificial babies … they are not artificial babies.”
France added that he hopes the
surrogate will remain in the child's life.
Tan and Rob France married twice, first
in London and then again in New York City.