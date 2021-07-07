A deadly homophobic attack in Spain has
sparked protests around the globe.
According to the AP, Samuel Luiz Muñiz,
24, was beaten to death on July 3 by a mob who shouted gay slurs.
Luiz was attacked after he and a group of friends left a nightclub in
A Coruña in northwest
Spain.
Two men and a woman have been detained
by police.
Protesters in at least 7 Spanish cities
took to the streets to demand justice for Luiz.
Spain has some of the most advanced
LGBT rights in the world. The government legalized same-sex marriage
and adoption in 2005. A large majority (88% in 2013) of the public
supports such rights.
The protests were organized by
Fundación Triángulo,
an LGBT rights group. In a tweet, the group said that the community
had fought too hard to return to being afraid to love.
The hashtag #JusticiaParaSamuel
(#JusticeForSamuel) has been trending on social media around the
world.