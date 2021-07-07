Netflix will release Pray Away,
a documentary about the “ex-gay” movement, on August 3.
The documentary is executive produced
by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) and Jason Blum (The Normal
Heart, Get Out) and directed by Kristine Stolakis (Where We
Stand).
Pray Away chronicles the
“ex-gay” movement from its roots in the 1970s by five men
struggling with being gay who started a Bible study to its “rise to
power, persistent influence, and the profound harm it causes.”
That Bible study eventually became
Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion
therapy organization in the world.
Several of the group's founders
eventually revealed that their same-sex attractions never went away.
Pray Away premiered at the 2021
Tribeca Film Festival.