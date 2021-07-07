Netflix will release Pray Away, a documentary about the “ex-gay” movement, on August 3.

The documentary is executive produced by Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) and Jason Blum (The Normal Heart, Get Out) and directed by Kristine Stolakis (Where We Stand).

Pray Away chronicles the “ex-gay” movement from its roots in the 1970s by five men struggling with being gay who started a Bible study to its “rise to power, persistent influence, and the profound harm it causes.”

That Bible study eventually became Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion therapy organization in the world.

Several of the group's founders eventually revealed that their same-sex attractions never went away.

Pray Away premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.