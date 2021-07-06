Christian conservative Franklin Graham has compared LGBT Pride Month to “celebrating murder.”

Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made his comments in a Facebook post.

“Gay Pride month has come to an end,” Franklin wrote. “This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin. It's like setting a month aside to celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or anything else that God says is sin.”

“The Bible also tells us that God hates pride,” he added. “Shame on the nation that celebrates and glorifies sin.”

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham, is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, a known liar and an alleged adulterer.

