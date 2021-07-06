Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has compared LGBT Pride Month to “celebrating murder.”
Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, made his comments in a Facebook post.
“Gay Pride month has come to an end,”
Franklin wrote. “This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a
lifestyle that God defines as sin. It's like setting a month aside to
celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or
anything else that God says is sin.”
“The Bible also tells us that God
hates pride,” he added. “Shame on the nation that celebrates and
glorifies sin.”
Graham, son of the late televangelist
Billy Graham, is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump,
a known liar and an alleged adulterer.
