California gubernatorial hopeful
Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican, has argued that homeless people are
“destroying” businesses in California.
Jenner is campaigning to unseat
California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election this fall. If
elected, she would become the nation's first openly transgender
governor.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner says she supports transgender sports bans.)
During an appearance on Inside
California Politics on KRON 4, Jenner proposed moving homeless
people to an “open field.”
“They're destroying Venice Beach,”
the 71-year-old reality star said. “They're destroying all the
businesses down there. They don't need to be there. The crime rate is
going up. … It's mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can't have
that in our streets.”
California needs to “clean up these
places,” she
said. “[And] to provide some place for those people to go,
whether it's an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the
veterans' facility – there's these big open fields and a lot of
places there.”
More than 161,000 homeless people lived
in California in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing
and Urban Development (HUD).
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner won't say that Trump lost election.)