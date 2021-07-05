California gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican, has argued that homeless people are “destroying” businesses in California.

Jenner is campaigning to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election this fall. If elected, she would become the nation's first openly transgender governor.

During an appearance on Inside California Politics on KRON 4, Jenner proposed moving homeless people to an “open field.”

“They're destroying Venice Beach,” the 71-year-old reality star said. “They're destroying all the businesses down there. They don't need to be there. The crime rate is going up. … It's mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can't have that in our streets.”

California needs to “clean up these places,” she said. “[And] to provide some place for those people to go, whether it's an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veterans' facility – there's these big open fields and a lot of places there.”

More than 161,000 homeless people lived in California in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

