Showtime has released the first trailer for the second season of The L Word: Generation Q.

Generation Q is Showtime's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime.

The new series includes characters from the original series and new characters. Reprising their original roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

The show's 8-episode first season ended with an emotional cliffhanger. In the final episode, Dani (played by Arienne Mandi) and her girlfriend Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) plan to elope. But Sophie, who is having second thoughts about marrying Dani, is having feelings for Finley (Jacqueline Toboni). In the final scene, both Dani and Finley are left to wonder who Sophie will choose.

Rosie O'Donnell plays a public defender and Tina's (Laurel Holloman) new partner, Carrie.

Generation Q season two will first premiere online for Showtime subscribers on August 6, followed by a broadcast premiere on August 8.