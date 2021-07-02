Showtime has released the first trailer
for the second season of The L Word: Generation Q.
Generation Q is Showtime's
sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living
in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on
Showtime.
The new series includes characters from
the original series and new characters. Reprising their original
roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.
The show's 8-episode first season ended
with an emotional cliffhanger. In the final episode, Dani (played by
Arienne Mandi) and her girlfriend Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) plan to
elope. But Sophie, who is having second thoughts about marrying Dani,
is having feelings for Finley (Jacqueline Toboni). In the final
scene, both Dani and Finley are left to wonder who Sophie will
choose.
Rosie O'Donnell plays a public defender
and Tina's (Laurel Holloman) new partner, Carrie.
Generation Q season two will
first premiere online for Showtime subscribers on August 6, followed
by a broadcast premiere on August 8.