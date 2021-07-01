The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of HRC, on Wednesday announced that it had filed a lawsuit challenging Florida's transgender sports ban.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 1028, which prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams, last month.

Under the new law, transgender student athletes can only participate in team sports if they provide proof of their biological sex. It also allows students to sue a school if they allow a transgender girl or woman on a sports team.

In signing the bill, DeSantis, surrounded by a group of female athletes, said: “In Florida, girls are going to play girl sports and boys are going to play boy sports.”

DeSantis told a reporter that the law protects “fairness in women's sports.”

Plaintiffs in the case are 13-year-old Daisy (most likely not her real name) and her parents Jessica and Gary. Daisy, who began receiving gender-affirming medical care in middle school, is a goalie on three different soccer teams.

“Playing sports makes me feel like I fit in, the thought of not being able to play next year scares me,” Daisy said in a statement. “I'm going to be lonely and sad if I can't play.”

The lawsuit argues that the law violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the Equal Protection Clause and Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, also said that it plans to challenge similar laws in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.