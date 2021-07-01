Singer Ricky Martin has responded to criticism he received after posting photos of himself with his husband Jwan Yosef.

The 49-year-old Martin and his husband cover the latest issue of CAP 74024 magazine.

The cover photo is a shirtless image of the men in an embrace.

In a lengthy post, Martin, who came out gay in 2010 after dodging rumors about his sexuality for years, said that the negative reaction he received transported him back to the closet.

“Today I want to speak to you from my most vulnerable side…,” Martin wrote.

“A week ago, I uploaded some photos with my husband for a special edition of @capogether4024 magazine. For both of us it was a wonderful experience and a way to celebrate our pride.”

“What I didn’t expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to unfollow or comment derogatory.”

“Of course, it’s not the number of followers I’m concerned about, it’s the message behind your decision that has caused me the same feeling I had years ago before sharing publicly about my sexual orientation. That same fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and wouldn’t let me be.”

“Today I see the pictures and what that I feel is a full peace of being able to celebrate my family as they deserve, all the high. To celebrate me as I am no matter what they will say.”

“And that fear I just spoke of, no longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue to work for the well-being of millions of people suffering every day because of the lack of acceptance.”

“The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, that we are loved, respected and accepted. May we express ourselves how we are born without retaliation or being punished.

“It’s not fair to continue losing valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education.”

“To all those who feel lost or not valued for being who they are and want to be, are not alone, there is a great community waiting for you with open arms. They are worth a lot, don’t forget it please. #pride #pridemonth,” Martin said.

Martin is currently promoting his latest single “Que Rico Fuera.”