Singer Ricky Martin has responded to
criticism he received after posting photos of himself with his
husband Jwan Yosef.
The 49-year-old Martin and his husband
cover the latest issue of CAP
74024 magazine.
The cover photo is a shirtless image of
the men in an embrace.
In a lengthy post, Martin, who came out
gay in 2010 after dodging rumors about his sexuality for years, said
that the negative reaction he received transported him back to the
closet.
“Today I want to speak to you from my
most vulnerable side…,” Martin wrote.
“A week ago, I uploaded some photos
with my husband for a special edition of @capogether4024 magazine.
For both of us it was a wonderful experience and a way to celebrate
our pride.”
“What I didn’t expect, especially
after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a
large number of people decided to unfollow or comment derogatory.”
“Of course, it’s not the number of
followers I’m concerned about, it’s the message behind your
decision that has caused me the same feeling I had years ago before
sharing publicly about my sexual orientation. That same fear that
paralyzed me, tormented me and wouldn’t let me be.”
“Today I see the pictures and what
that I feel is a full peace of being able to celebrate my family as
they deserve, all the high. To celebrate me as I am no matter what
they will say.”
“And that fear I just spoke of, no
longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, gives me much more strength and
pushes me to continue to work for the well-being of millions of
people suffering every day because of the lack of acceptance.”
“The most I wish in this life is that
we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, that we are loved,
respected and accepted. May we express ourselves how we are born
without retaliation or being punished.
“It’s not fair to continue losing
valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education.”
“To all those who feel lost or not
valued for being who they are and want to be, are not alone, there is
a great community waiting for you with open arms. They are worth a
lot, don’t forget it please. #pride #pridemonth,” Martin said.
Martin is currently promoting his
latest single “Que Rico Fuera.”