The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
declined to hear an appeal in a case involving a transgender student
who was not allowed to use the bathroom of his choice.
The decision allows lower court
decisions in support of transgender students to stand.
Gavin Grimm, who is represented by the
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed his lawsuit in 2015 when
he was a 15-year-old sophomore at Gloucester High School.
“I am glad that my years-long fight
to have my school see me for who I am is over,” Grimm said in a
statement released by the ACLU. “Being forced to use the nurse’s
room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for
me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered
with my education. Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace
without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards
and elected officials.”
Three federal appeals courts have ruled
that the school board violated Grimm's constitutional rights by
prohibiting him from using the same bathrooms as other boys.
The Supreme Court was set to hear
Grimm's case in 2017. But after the Trump administration withdrew its
support for Grimm, the high court instead sent the case back to the
lower courts.
“This is the third time in recent
years that the Supreme Court has allowed appeals court decisions in
support of transgender students to stand,” said Josh Block, senior
staff attorney at the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project. “This is an
incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the
country. Our work is not yet done, and the ACLU is continuing to
fight against anti-trans laws targeting trans youth in states around
the country.”