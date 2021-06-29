The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal in a case involving a transgender student who was not allowed to use the bathroom of his choice.

The decision allows lower court decisions in support of transgender students to stand.

Gavin Grimm, who is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed his lawsuit in 2015 when he was a 15-year-old sophomore at Gloucester High School.

“I am glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over,” Grimm said in a statement released by the ACLU. “Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education. Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials.”

Three federal appeals courts have ruled that the school board violated Grimm's constitutional rights by prohibiting him from using the same bathrooms as other boys.

The Supreme Court was set to hear Grimm's case in 2017. But after the Trump administration withdrew its support for Grimm, the high court instead sent the case back to the lower courts.

“This is the third time in recent years that the Supreme Court has allowed appeals court decisions in support of transgender students to stand,” said Josh Block, senior staff attorney at the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project. “This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country. Our work is not yet done, and the ACLU is continuing to fight against anti-trans laws targeting trans youth in states around the country.”