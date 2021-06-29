The National Football League (NFL) on Monday declared in an ad that “football is gay.”

The video posted on the league's official Twitter account comes just one week after Las Vegas Raider defensive end Carl Nassib came out gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

(Related: NFL player Carl Nassib comes out gay.)

“Football is gay,” the video shows in white text on a black screen, followed by a series of statements, including “football is lesbian,” “football is queer,” “football is transgender,” and “football is bisexual,” and ending with “football is for everyone.”

The video concludes with a rainbow-hued NFL logo.

In tweeting the ad, the NFL encouraged viewers to help The Trevor Project, the non-profit that supports LGBT youth in crisis. In his coming out announcement, Nassib said that he had donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project. The NFL quickly matched Nassib's donation.