The National Football League (NFL) on
Monday declared in an ad that “football is gay.”
The video posted on the league's
official Twitter account comes just one week after Las Vegas Raider
defensive end Carl Nassib came out gay, becoming the first active NFL
player to do so.
(Related: NFL
player Carl Nassib comes out gay.)
“Football is gay,” the
video shows in white text on a black screen, followed by a series
of statements, including “football is lesbian,” “football is
queer,” “football is transgender,” and “football is
bisexual,” and ending with “football is for everyone.”
The video concludes with a rainbow-hued
NFL logo.
In tweeting the ad, the NFL encouraged
viewers to help The Trevor Project, the non-profit that supports LGBT
youth in crisis. In his coming out announcement, Nassib said that he
had donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project. The NFL quickly matched
Nassib's donation.