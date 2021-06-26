Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier
Bettel, who is gay, has criticized Hungary's passage of a law that
bans LGBT content in schools.
The bill prohibits the discussion of
LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors.
(Related: Hungary
Bans LGBT content in schools.)
The measure is being compared to
Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.”
Speaking with reporters ahead of talks
with his European Union peers in Brussels, Bettel slammed the law as
“intolerant.”
“To be considered as not normal. To
be considered as [a] danger for young people – it's not realizing
that being gay is not a choice. That being tolerant is a choice. I
would stay intolerant to intolerance and this would be today my
fight,” he said.
Bettel added that he would tell Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban that “what he is doing in his country
is intolerant and that being gay is not a choice.”
Orban defended the law, telling
reporters that “he's a fighter” for LGBT rights but that the law
is about the rights of children and parents.