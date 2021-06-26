Actor George Unda has passed away.

Unda, who is believed to have been in his 30s, was best known for playing Detective Marcus Martinez on the YouTube comedy series Where the Bears Are.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Louie Gonzales was among the first to post about Unda's death.

“It's beyond sad to hear you are gone,” Gonzalez wrote on Facebook. “We just recently spoke and were supposed to hang out this summer. Rest in Peace my friend, know that you were loved by so many!”

“You had a lasting impression on me, and taught me so much. I'm happy that I was able to call you my friend and share with you how much you meant to me,” he said.

Unda joined Where the Bears Are in its second season. Before that he appeared in the 2012 short film The Rookie and the Runner.

Where the Bear Are, which combined a murder mystery plot and lots of large furry gay men, ended in 2018 after seven seasons spanning 142 episodes.