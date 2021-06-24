In a recent interview, American Idol
alum David Archuleta discussed his sexuality following his recent
coming out.
In a lengthy Instagram post earlier
this month, Archuleta said that he came out as gay to his family in
2014 but added that he's still attracted to both sexes. He also said
that he's saving himself for marriage.
“I’ve been open to myself and my
close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own
sexuality,” he wrote. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family.
But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum
of bisexual.”
During an appearance on Good Morning
American, Archuleta, 30, called coming out a relief.
“There's so much relief to not feel
like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret,” he said.
Archuleta, a member of the Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormons), said that he also
prayed for God to make him straight.
“I’ve prayed. I was praying like,
‘God, you can do all things.’ I would say, ‘Please take these
feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I
shouldn’t and I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong,'”
he said.
“That’s been the process. I’ve
had to learn how to love myself even when I don’t understand why I
am the way I am, but to learn that that’s how God has created me
and I have to discover that,” he said.
Archuleta also reiterated that he's not
gay but “some form of being bisexual because I'm still attracted to
both, whether I want to or not.”
The LDS Church is vocally opposed to
same-sex relationships. The church poured millions of dollars into
campaigns to ban same-sex marriage and is widely credited with
tipping the scale in some states. While gay and lesbian couples have
been able to marry in the United States for six years, the LDS Church
still considers same-sex marriage to be “a serious transgression.”