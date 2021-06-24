In a recent interview, American Idol alum David Archuleta discussed his sexuality following his recent coming out.

In a lengthy Instagram post earlier this month, Archuleta said that he came out as gay to his family in 2014 but added that he's still attracted to both sexes. He also said that he's saving himself for marriage.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” he wrote. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

During an appearance on Good Morning American, Archuleta, 30, called coming out a relief.

“There's so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret,” he said.

Archuleta, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormons), said that he also prayed for God to make him straight.

“I’ve prayed. I was praying like, ‘God, you can do all things.’ I would say, ‘Please take these feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I shouldn’t and I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong,'” he said.

“That’s been the process. I’ve had to learn how to love myself even when I don’t understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that’s how God has created me and I have to discover that,” he said.

Archuleta also reiterated that he's not gay but “some form of being bisexual because I'm still attracted to both, whether I want to or not.”

The LDS Church is vocally opposed to same-sex relationships. The church poured millions of dollars into campaigns to ban same-sex marriage and is widely credited with tipping the scale in some states. While gay and lesbian couples have been able to marry in the United States for six years, the LDS Church still considers same-sex marriage to be “a serious transgression.”