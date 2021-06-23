A Christian pastor has celebrated this weekend's accidental death at the Wilton Manors, Florida LGBT Pride parade.

The incident involved a truck hitting two people as the event got underway.

Jonathan Shelley, the pastor at Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, told his congregation on Sunday that he thought it was “great” that a person had died at the parade and would “love it if every fag would die right now.”

“It is going beyond just saying you do all this wicked stuff. It’s saying you enjoy it. You enjoy murder. You enjoy malignity. You enjoy hating God,” Shelley said during his sermon. “Look, there’s only one group that enjoys that: It’s the Pride parades going up and down the street.”

“And, you know, it’s great when trucks accidentally go through those, you know, parades. I think only one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future. You say, 'Well, that’s mean.' Yeah, but the Bible says that they’re worthy of death! You say, 'Are you sad when fags die?' No, I think it’s great!”

“I hope they all die! I would love it if every fag would die right now. And you say, 'Well, I don’t think that’s what you really mean.' That’s exactly what I mean. I really mean it!” he said.

According to a post on the “Friendly Atheist,” Shelley's church is an offshoot of Pastor Steven Anderson's church. Anderson first grabbed headlines in 2014 when he called for the execution of gays.

