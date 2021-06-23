A Christian pastor has celebrated this
weekend's accidental death at the Wilton Manors, Florida LGBT Pride
parade.
The incident involved a truck hitting
two people as the event got underway.
(Related: One
dead after truck crashes into Wilton Manors LGBT Pride parade.)
Jonathan Shelley, the pastor at
Stedfast
Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, told his congregation on Sunday
that he thought it was “great” that a person had died at the
parade and would “love it if every fag would die right now.”
“It is going beyond just saying you
do all this wicked stuff. It’s saying you enjoy it. You enjoy
murder. You enjoy malignity. You enjoy hating God,” Shelley said
during his sermon. “Look, there’s only one group that enjoys
that: It’s the Pride parades going up and down the street.”
“And, you know, it’s great when
trucks accidentally go through those, you know, parades. I think only
one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future. You
say, 'Well, that’s mean.' Yeah, but the Bible says that they’re
worthy of death! You say, 'Are you sad when fags die?' No, I think
it’s great!”
“I hope they all die! I would love it
if every fag would die right now. And you say, 'Well, I don’t think
that’s what you really mean.' That’s exactly what I mean. I
really mean it!” he
said.
According to a post on the “Friendly
Atheist,” Shelley's church is an offshoot of Pastor Steven
Anderson's church. Anderson first grabbed headlines in 2014 when he
called for the execution of gays.
(Related: Pastor
Steven Anderson: “Execute homos like God recommends, you wouldn't
have AIDS.”)