Streaming network Peacock will premiere
Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, an LGBT Pride special, on
Friday, June 25 at 8 PM ET.
The hour-long concert event was filmed
at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and features special
guests Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck,
and Mickey Guyton.
Cyrus performs an array of her hits
such as “The Climb” and “Party in the USA” and covers
classics such as Cher's “Believe,” Cyndi Lauper's “True
Colors,” and ABBA's “Dancing Queen.” She also performs a
special Madonna medley.
“My vision for the STAND BY YOU
concert special was to really reflect the LGBTQ community on the
stage,” Cyrus told GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos. “It was my honor,
it was my privilege to stand there and to represent an entire
community, and I wanted to make sure I served it justice, which is
what we demand!”
On Monday, Cyrus released a sneak peek
from the upcoming concert, which features her performing “My Heart
Beats For Love” from her 2010 album Can't Be Tamed.
Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You
premieres on June 25 on Peacock.