Streaming network Peacock will premiere Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, an LGBT Pride special, on Friday, June 25 at 8 PM ET.

The hour-long concert event was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and features special guests Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, and Mickey Guyton.

Cyrus performs an array of her hits such as “The Climb” and “Party in the USA” and covers classics such as Cher's “Believe,” Cyndi Lauper's “True Colors,” and ABBA's “Dancing Queen.” She also performs a special Madonna medley.

“My vision for the STAND BY YOU concert special was to really reflect the LGBTQ community on the stage,” Cyrus told GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos. “It was my honor, it was my privilege to stand there and to represent an entire community, and I wanted to make sure I served it justice, which is what we demand!”

On Monday, Cyrus released a sneak peek from the upcoming concert, which features her performing “My Heart Beats For Love” from her 2010 album Can't Be Tamed.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on June 25 on Peacock.