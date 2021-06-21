Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday announced that he's gay.

The announcement makes Nassib the first active NFL player to come out.

The 28-year-old Nassib came out in a video posted on Instagram.

"What's up people?" Nassib said. "I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.”

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project.”

"They're an incredible organization, they're the No. 1 suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America. And they're truly doing incredible things. And I'm very excited to be a part of it, help in any way that I can and I'm really pumped to see what the future holds,” he said.

The NFL said in a statement that it stands by Nassib.

“[The league] is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

In a tweet, the Las Vegas Raiders responded: “Proud of you, Carl [black heart emoji]”

Nassib also played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns before joining the Raiders.

In 2014, Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted in NFL history. He was cut from the NFL before he could play in a regular-season game.

Former NBA player Jason Collins, the first openly gay athlete to play in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues, also tweeted his congratulations: “Very proud of Carl Nassib! Incredibly happy for him and can't wait to watch him play this upcoming season!”