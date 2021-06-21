Olympic diver Greg Louganis has
announced that he and Johnny Chaillot are divorcing after nearly
eight years of marriage.
TMZ.com first reported on the split,
saying that Chaillot filed for divorce last Friday in Los Angeles
County Superior Court.
The couple married in 2013, exchanging
vows at a seaside restaurant in Malibu.
In a statement, Louganis, 61, said that
“At this time, Johnny and I wish to
share that we are respectfully and mutually ending our marriage,”
Louganis said. “Marriage among all couples is more often than not
challenging, and, particularly during #pridemonth, it’s important
that we say how grateful we were to be among the first gay couples to
have the privilege to marry legally, and face these challenges so
many do. It’s something not so long ago that many of us were
certain would never happen. And so, we make this announcement with
that in mind, and to ask for the respect and privacy of anyone
heading down this new road we must embrace. Thanks to everyone who
has supported and nurtured us all of these years.”
The men met in 2012 on the dating site
Match.com.
Louganis, who won four Olympic gold
medals in diving, is also openly HIV positive. Chaillot, who is 60,
is a paralegal at a prestigious law firm in Los Angeles.