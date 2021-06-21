Olympic diver Greg Louganis has announced that he and Johnny Chaillot are divorcing after nearly eight years of marriage.

TMZ.com first reported on the split, saying that Chaillot filed for divorce last Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The couple married in 2013, exchanging vows at a seaside restaurant in Malibu.

In a statement, Louganis, 61, said that the couple was “respectfully and mutually ending” their marriage.

“At this time, Johnny and I wish to share that we are respectfully and mutually ending our marriage,” Louganis said. “Marriage among all couples is more often than not challenging, and, particularly during #pridemonth, it’s important that we say how grateful we were to be among the first gay couples to have the privilege to marry legally, and face these challenges so many do. It’s something not so long ago that many of us were certain would never happen. And so, we make this announcement with that in mind, and to ask for the respect and privacy of anyone heading down this new road we must embrace. Thanks to everyone who has supported and nurtured us all of these years.”

The men met in 2012 on the dating site Match.com.

Louganis, who won four Olympic gold medals in diving, is also openly HIV positive. Chaillot, who is 60, is a paralegal at a prestigious law firm in Los Angeles.