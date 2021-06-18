A Denver court has fined a baker $500 for refusing to make a cake celebrating a transgender woman's birthday and gender transition.

In 2017, Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, refused to bake a pink cake with blue frosting for Autumn Scardina, a lawyer, to mark her birthday and the seventh anniversary of her gender transition.

Phillips' lawyers have said that he refused to make the cake because he believes that gender is “given by God” and “not determined by perceptions or feelings.”

Phillips was involved in a similar case involving a gay male couple who asked for a wedding cake that reached the Supreme Court. The high court handed Phillips a narrow victory.

Scardina attempted to order her cake on the same day that the Supreme Court agreed to hear Phillips' case.

Judge Bruce Jones of the Denver District Court ordered Phillips to pay Scardina $500 for violating Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA).

“The anti-discrimination laws are intended to ensure that members of our society who have historically been treated unfairly, who have been deprived of even the every-day right to access businesses to buy products, are no longer treated as 'others,'” Jones wrote.

Colorado officials in 2017 found that Phillips had violated the law when he refused Scardina's request. Phillips in turn sued the state. Both cases were dropped after the state and Phillips reached a settlement in 2019. However, Scardina pursued her own litigation.

Phillips is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is opposed to LGBT rights. ADF said that it would appeal the ruling.

“Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won't promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions,” ADF lawyer Kristen Waggoner said in a statement.

Several Republican lawmakers, including Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, condemned the ruling.

“Shameful,” Cruz tweeted. “This is religious persecution. Naked & unabashed. And it is lawless disregard of binding Supreme Court precedent.”