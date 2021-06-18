Several LGBT organizations on Thursday released an open letter urging Emmy Awards voters to nominate Pose and its cast of transgender and nonbinary actors.

The FX drama created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals ended its three-season run earlier this month.

The campaign is backed by 40 groups, including GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Black AIDS Institute, Family Equality Council, Frameline, True Colors United, GLSEN, Inside Out, and Harlem Pride.

In its letter, the organizations specifically call for the recognition of the series' transgender and nonbinary actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.

“[Pose] transformed the landscape of transgender representation in Hollywood and educated the world on who transgender people are,” the groups said.

In 2019, Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to win an acting Emmy for his portrayal of Pray Tell, a gay man living with HIV. But other actors involved in the series have not been recognized.

“In its final season, TV Academy voters must acknowledge the importance of telling and recognizing diverse storytelling, which includes the performances of trans people of color who have been overlooked for far too long,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

Voting for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards nominations takes place June 17-28.