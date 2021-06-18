Several LGBT organizations on Thursday
released an open letter urging Emmy Awards voters to nominate Pose
and its cast of transgender and nonbinary actors.
The FX drama created by Ryan Murphy,
Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals ended its three-season run earlier
this month.
The campaign is backed by 40 groups,
including GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Black AIDS Institute,
Family Equality Council, Frameline, True Colors United, GLSEN, Inside
Out, and Harlem Pride.
In its letter, the organizations
specifically call for the recognition of the series' transgender and
nonbinary actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya
Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.
“[Pose] transformed the
landscape of transgender representation in Hollywood and educated the
world on who transgender people are,” the groups said.
In 2019, Billy Porter made history as
the first openly gay Black man to win an acting Emmy for his
portrayal of Pray Tell, a gay man living with HIV. But other actors
involved in the series have not been recognized.
“In its final season, TV Academy
voters must acknowledge the importance of telling and recognizing
diverse storytelling, which includes the performances of trans people
of color who have been overlooked for far too long,” GLAAD
President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.
Voting for the 73rd annual
Emmy Awards nominations takes place June 17-28.