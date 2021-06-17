Olympic figure skaters Jason Brown, Kaitlyn Weaver, and Paul Poirier have come out as LGBTQ.

American figure skater Jason Brown, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics, announced he's gay in a Pride message.

“History hasn’t always been kind in the fight for equality, and acceptance is an ongoing one,” Brown said in a post on social media. “There is no doubt that my life’s been enhanced because of the people around me who had the courage to stand up and share a piece of who they are with the world and for that I say thank you.”

“I believe that love will always win and every story will unfold differently for each individual. Mine unfolds a bit now. I’m gay, and that’s a story still being written...,” the 26-year-old said.

Brown's post included a #PrideMonth hashtag.

Poirier, who competed for Canada with ice dance partner Piper Gilles at the 2018 Olympics, came out in an interview.

“[Being a gay athlete] hasn’t been something that I’ve really talked about very much, especially in a public setting,” Poirier, 29, told Glory magazine. “I’ve had this attitude that my private life is my private life and my life outside of skating is my life outside of skating.”

“This Pride Month is a really good opportunity to share a bit more about my story, how my sexuality has made me the person and the athlete that I am today, and also perhaps be a role model for so many young queer athletes who are growing up and not really sure how to navigate that as they go through the world of sport,” he added.

In an interview with the CBC, Kaitlyn Weaver, 32, said that the COVID-19 pandemic was behind her decision to come out as queer.

“I’ve reached the point of not wanting to pretend anymore. It really weighed on my mental health to hide consistently a part of who I am,” Weaver said. “I feel like it’s the right time in my life to share that I identify as a queer woman.

“I feel like I need to step up because I know there are a lot of young girls and people in sport who are afraid to share who they are,” added Weaver, who competed for Canada in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics with skating partner Andrew Poje.

Brown and Poirier, with partner Gilles, are training to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.