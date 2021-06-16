The Hungarian parliament on Tuesday
approved a law that bans LGBT content in schools.
The bill prohibits the discussion of
LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors.
The measure was attached to a wider bill that increases the penalties
for pedophilia, making it difficult for lawmakers to vote against it.
Protesters gathered outside parliament
on Monday to protest the legislation. Several rights groups called
for it to be withdrawn, CNN
reported.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the
ruling Fidesz party is seeking a fourth consecutive term next year.
Under his tenure, Hungary has moved dramatically to the right. The
Hungarian constitution was amended in 2010 to define marriage as a
heterosexual union and recently the government banned gay and lesbian
couples from legally adopting children.
Russia approved a similar law that
prohibits “gay propaganda” in 2013. The law has been used to shut
down LGBT marches and other related events.
International corporations that have
operations in Hungary such as Google and ViacomCBS spoke out against
the ban.