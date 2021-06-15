Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, on Monday signed an executive directive that prohibits the use of state or federal funds for therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to The Detroit News, the order also directs departments to “explore what further actions can be taken to protect minors” from such therapies.

Whitmer also called on the GOP-led legislature to approve a state ban on the practice.

“The actions we take today will serve as a starting point in protecting our LGBTQ+ youth from the damaging practice of conversion therapy and in ensuring that Michigan is a reflection of true inclusion,” she said in a statement.

The News reported that it was unclear if any state or federal funds were being used for conversion therapy.

Erin Knott, executive director of Equality Michigan, an LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“No child should be subjected to the abusive practice of so-called conversion therapy, which sends the harmful message that there is something wrong with who you are,” Knott said.

In 2014, the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), created Born Perfect, a survivor-led campaign to end conversion therapy. Shannon Minter, legal director for NCLR, applauded Whitmer's move, saying that she has prioritized “the health and safety of Michiganders.”

“Conversion therapy has been condemned by every leading medical and mental health professional organization in the country,” Minter said in a statement.

Twenty states and at least 70 cities have enacted laws that prohibit the practice.